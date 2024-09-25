Campaign Image

My beautiful wife Wellness Retreat

Goal:

 USD $1,400

Raised:

 USD $280

Campaign created by Juan Parra Neuton

Campaign funds will be received by Juan Parra Neuton

Hi everyone,

I would love to gift my wife with a trip to a life-changing women’s retreat. Paige has been on a long healing journey for many years now - physically, emotionally, spiritually - with many health issues and difficult life circumstances we have encountered. She has also had a very challenging postpartum journey after having our daughter Selah, which has very much taken a toll on her as well. I would love to bless her with sending her to this retreat where she will experience a blend of biblical teaching, somatic work, deep soul care, worship, group work, intercessory prayer, and ministry time. I believe that her being able to attend this will contribute to her healing so much and allow her to be refreshed.

We’ve recently had some major financial changes which is why I’m asking for any support and prayers you can offer us to help make this happen. We are so grateful for anything! It will cover the cost of the retreat, as well as travel expenses.

Thank you all for loving and caring for our family.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Paige and you were a huge blessing to me when I was in my senior year of high school. Thank you !

Kaila H
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

