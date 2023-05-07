Please Help Fund Appeal Costs for Elderly Retirees

Senior Citizens who are 65 and older are in the fight of their life. Literally. They need your help. They retired from the State of Maryland and have been fighting the State for the last five years to keep the prescription drug coverage they earned. State employees don't make a lot of money, they could be paid much more in the private sector. But these retirees devoted their lives to public service in exchange for the benefits they would receive in retirement. The State of Maryland promised them these benefits when these retirees were hired. The State promised these benefits when it failed to give them any step increases or pay raises for over ten years. The State of Maryland promised these retirement benefits when they instituted furlough days. The State of Maryland promised these retirement benefits when they froze pay levels to raise money for Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The State told these retirees that this promise would be honored and that their retirement benefits would not be touched. The State lied. So right when age or disability makes availability of prescription medications a necessity, State retirees will be rationing their medicine, selling their homes, slashing expenses to the bone to save enough money to buy medications.



What happened?

In 2011, the Maryland General Assembly voted to eliminate prescription drug coverage for State retirees who reached the age of 65 or were disabled. This law was to take effect on January 2019. The Maryland General Assembly told the affected retirees in June of 2018, seven years after they passed the law. Four State retirees filed a class action lawsuit requesting an injunction. See Fitch v. Maryland . The request for injunction was granted and the Judge ordered that coverage would continue during the litigation.

In 2019, in direct response to the lawsuit, the Maryland General Assembly then passed a law stating elderly and disabled retirees could keep their RX coverage but the retirees would have to pay ALL COSTS for their medication up front and the State would reimburse the retiree. Obviously this coverage was not the same. As of 2023, the Maryland General Assembly still has not created a reimbursement program. That shows you how much they value the lives of their former employees. You see State retirees do not have the benefit of applying for any prescription discount programs, and without the prescription drug coverage, these State retirees will have to pay the full cost of medication if there is not a generic substitute. And the costs for brand name medicine is prohibitive to State retirees living on a fixed income.

The Court case has allowed State retirees to continue receiving their prescription drug coverage. It has allowed State retirees to pass on in peace. But for the ones that remain, they live with the possibility that they will be denied the prescription coverage that could save their lives.

For the last five years the attorney has been fighting to reinstate this coverage and getting paid for her work only through donations. And regardless of whether the Court rules in favor of State retirees or against them, the case will incur appeal costs. That's why State retirees are asking for your help. Their tax dollars are paying for the lawmakers who eliminated their coverage, the Attorney General's office who has tried to dismiss this case four times over the last five years, the Governor who signed this elimination into law and the Governor who refused to reinstate the benefit. It is easy to see why these State Retirees need your help.

What State Retirees are affected by this case?

Any State employee who 1) vested in the prescription drug coverage before July 1, 2011; and 2) retired before January 1, 2019, will retroactively lose their coverage.

YOU now have the opportunity to help these State retirees. Help them fight to right this wrong. Do not let them die. Support their legal battle. They are your grandparents, your siblings, your Mom and your Dad. Donate to defray their legal costs. Value their lives, respect their sacrifices. The disabled matter. Senior citizens matter. These State retirees matter. After years of dedicated service, they should not be in a position where they are begging for their lives. A promise made should be a promise kept. They are fighting against the unlimited resources of the State of Maryland and refuse to back down. They worked years for this benefit. They earned it. Help State Retirees pay for appeal costs to continue this fight.