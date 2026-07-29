Retired Paramedic needs your help

Hi, My name is Lisa Hinkle. Faith has always been a guiding force in my life, and every day I hold onto hope, praying for a miracle or just a bit of relief. Even when things are tough, I believe God is by my side, and that gives me the strength to keep going. I know so many families lean on their faith when times get hard, too. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, it truly means a lot to us.

We’re just hoping for a little help to get back on our feet, and your support would make all the difference I have been disabled since 2017 at 50 yrs old , and my mobility has really taken a hit. Not being able to help like I used to is tough, and it’s something that weighs on me, My husband Ken was a Paramedic that has been forced into early retirement due to Diabetes and an amputation of his left leg. We have two boys Dusty and Nathaniel that we adopted they are both Autistic.

Like so many families, we count on our car to get through every day—whether it’s errands, work, or doctor visits, it’s our lifeline. Recently, however, maintaining its operation has become an ongoing challenge. Now we have had this vehicle for a long time it's a 2008 Ford Explorer with 160,000 mile For 2 yrs We have fixed one issue, and another pops up.

2 weeks ago we paid 1680.00 from our income tax for the radiator then just today 3/4/26, it stalled out at a stop light. That feeling of being stranded and not knowing what comes next is something I think a lot of people can relate to. When your car is unreliable, it’s hard not to worry about what tomorrow may bring.

For us, a dependable car isn’t a luxury, it’s what helps us keep life moving. Ken’s medical treatments, running simple errands, and everything in between depend on those four wheels. When you don’t have that, even the most basic parts of your routine become a real challenge, and it’s hard not to feel the pressure of trying to keep everything together.

My daughter has epilepsy and relies on our car to get to her retail job and medical appointments. I know other parents can understand how stressful it is to think about your child missing work or not being able to see her doctor just because the car won’t start.

We’re also raising our two adopted teenage grandsons, who are both autistic. Their regular doctor’s visits are crucial, and missing appointments can really affect their health. Like any family, all we want is for our kids to get the care they need, but not having a reliable car makes that so much harder. I know so many people out there have faced the same struggle of just trying to do the right thing for their family.

And then there’s my own health. After five back surgeries from car accidents, especially when I know others have felt the same sense of frustration and helplessness.

Just two weeks ago, I suffered a serious foot injury and now I need to see a specialist to find out if surgery is next. Getting to my own appointments has added one more thing to worry about—and I’m sure many people can relate to juggling their own needs on top of everything else.

Honestly, reaching out for help isn’t easy. Like so many, I’d rather tough it out and find a way, but right now, I don’t know where else to turn. We’re just hoping for a little support to either fix our car or find a reliable used one so we can keep going.

Any help you could give would mean so much to us. It would help make sure we can keep up with daily life and, more importantly, get medical care and support our family needs. Like a lot of folks, we’re just trying to get through a rough patch, and your kindness could make all the difference right now.

Faith has always been a guiding force in my life, and every day I hold onto hope, praying for a miracle or just a bit of relief. Even when things are tough, I believe God is by my side, and that gives me the strength to keep going. I know so many families lean on their faith when times get hard, too. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, it truly means a lot to us. We’re just hoping for a little help to get back on our feet, and your support would make all the difference. May God bless you each day ahead, from Lisa and her family.