Retired military couple needs help for family

My wife and I both retired from the USAF. We had enough money in retirement after our second careers to live modestly for our twilight years. However, my daughter had two boys in her first marriage and immediately after her break up one of her neighbors was moving out from the apartment he shared with others. Shortly after he convinced her to let him move in with her and her boys. He refused to take precautions, her birth control meds did not work. He ask her to marry him but did not set a date. He asked her to have us co-sign for her to buy a truck so he could take his bosses business plan and start his own roofing company. We did and he did, his business and smoking dope were his priorities. He could not take off from work for the birth of the twins(they are faternal twins), they knew when the c-section was scheduled three weeks in advance. He knew my wife and I were going to be there, I was driving a truck over the road so I had to take off three days in advance in order to make it from my terminal in time and then additional four days to be there and get back to the terminal. He decided to move his company after three years to Dallas Tx. from Louisville Ky. He had a dozen employees that he convinced to move with him. All his money he had made he used to move everyone. He had set a date for a wedding but canceled it due to the move. He said he could not set a new date until he got his business stable. After two years he had stablized and set a date for a year out. In the late winter my wife went to visit to get fitted for dresses along with his mother. The wedding was set for the late spring. Two months after the fitting he decided he would move out and cancel the wedding but after a week he moved back in. He set a new date for the next spring. Again a month before the wedding he decided to move out and have an affair, then moved back in after two weeks. Then did not even reset the wedding, but bought a large house in Augusta Ga. and wanted to move the kids with 3 months left in school year. His mother found out he was trying to get her moved away from us where he could go to court and take the kids from her. He does not want the kids he just wants to hurt their mother because she dared to stand against him and not allow him to abuse her any longer.

We need help just to buy food for them and we are letting her use one of our vehicles. She is locked into the area which is a really expensive part of the Dallas Texas area. We help her with rent and utilities. I recently went back to work but cant work many hours due to my disabilities associated with my service. The VA just recognized the Gulf War syndrome. So I just got a little more help as they connected my COPD, IBS-D and Sinusitus to the time spent in support of Desert Storm. This along with my knee and shoulder injuries give me some help. My wife joined the Air Force five years after I did and she also retired but she has Fibromyalia and Arthritis she is 100% disabled. We both are turning 70 years old this year. One of the things that most disturbed us about her ex as he started making more money was how he disrespected us because he could not understand how we wasted our lives in the service, when he thought we should have been making more money. He has talked badly about people that did not live just for money. Please help us, and please pray for us and our family.