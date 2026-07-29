Retired Army about to be evicted

I have a lot going on with me right now. Going to court on June 1 to be evicted from my home. I also have a Divorce Court hearing on June 16 from a cheating wife. My VA check has been suspended and I have not received any money this entire month to buy food or pay any other bills. I have you been lost my vehicle because of all this too and the closest grocery store is 5 miles to walk. And last time I walked there I was in so much pain when I came home and I cannot carry that much stuff with me. So far every time I’ve tried this. I’ve got no help. This is my last chance of trying this.I’ve someone will help me.





Thank you