reTHink Conference Room

Invitation to Help Us Create reTHink 2.0 for Our Community!



Thanks to your incredible support, we now have a permanent home where hundreds of children, volunteers, and community members gather to learn, serve, and make a positive impact on the environment. You may remember our journey—starting with the purchase of an old lawn mower shop that we transformed through DIY efforts to suit our needs. Now, it’s time to take the next big step.



To better serve our growing community, we’re upgrading our space with a proper kitchen, new flooring, and replacing the garage door with a sunlit wall. While an ARPA grant covers part of these renovations, unexpected expenses like the garage door weren’t included ($6000), and the cost of doing the floors correctly has risen from $3,000 to $9,000. Please check out the video to see our proposed updates.



This upgrade will allow us to:



- Host soap-making and cooking classes.

- Provide much-needed storage capacity.

- Offer a rental space for zero-waste parties.



To bring this vision to life, we need to raise $10,000. We’re reaching out to only a select few generous and capable community members who can help us close this gap by contributing $500, $1,000, or any amount that works for you.



As a special thank-you:



Your name will be honored permanently on our Donor Wall.

You’ll receive one year of free rentals of this space for your own events.



Your support will make this dream a reality for countless community members who rely on this space for learning and connection. Together, let’s create a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future!



Please donate today and help us build this incredible zero-waste space. Again this email is only being sent to a few select esteemed members of the community who can quickly help us reach the goal.

Thank you for being part of this journey! Please reach out to me at 330-313-5500 if you have any questions or concerns.



Sincerely,

Shikha Bhattacharyya on behalf of team reTHink







