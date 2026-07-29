Retalhuleu, Guatemala 2026

Hello family and friends!

This August, I have been blessed with the opportunity to participate in a medical mission trip to Retalhuleu, Guatemala, where our team will serve underserved communities through healthcare outreach, health education, and compassionate care.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to serving those in need and making a meaningful impact through this mission. If you feel led to support me financially, I would be incredibly grateful.

Most importantly, I would greatly appreciate your prayers as I prepare for this journey. Please pray for our team's safety, wisdom, health, and for the communities we will have the privilege of serving. Your prayers and encouragement mean just as much to me as any financial contribution.

Thank you for your support, generosity, and prayers as I take part in this opportunity to serve others through faith and healthcare.







