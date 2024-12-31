Campaign Image

Remigration Summit 2025

Goal:

 EUR €3,500

Raised:

 EUR €2,142

Campaign created by Andrea Ballarati

May 2025.

The first Remigration Summit is here.

Finally the word that shaped the political arena around immigration in 2024 will be explained along with the concept it brings with it.

Your support is needed: lets spread this everywhere, donate to help us cover the costs of this event and to springboard Remigration even further beyond!

Recent Donations
Show:
Sebastien Rameau
€ 10.00 EUR
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 day ago

Je voudrais que l'Europe retrouve un visage européen avec ce qui en découle, de vraies valeurs, la sécurité, la liberté, le bien-être, des relations respectueuses entre les personnes etc, tout ce que j'ai connu avant. La situation actuelle me revulse.

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
1 day ago

Good show!

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
3 days ago

Großartig! Unbedingt machen!

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
5 days ago

James Australia
€ 50.00 EUR
5 days ago

100% support - great work guys, keep up the fight!

Anonymous Giver
€ 80.00 EUR
6 days ago

Remigration Summer 2025

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
7 days ago

Andrew Wilson
€ 100.00 EUR
7 days ago

Great work guys! Onwards and upwards in 2025!

Anonymous Giver
€ 30.00 EUR
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 80.00 EUR
10 days ago

Johnny Robbo
€ 5.00 EUR
10 days ago

Good luck!!

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 30.00 EUR
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
11 days ago

Anatrella Anatrona
€ 100.00 EUR
11 days ago

