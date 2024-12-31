Remigration Summit 2025

Goal:
EUR €3,500
Raised:
EUR €2,142
May 2025.
The first Remigration Summit is here.
Finally the word that shaped the political arena around immigration in 2024 will be explained along with the concept it brings with it.
Your support is needed: lets spread this everywhere, donate to help us cover the costs of this event and to springboard Remigration even further beyond!
Je voudrais que l'Europe retrouve un visage européen avec ce qui en découle, de vraies valeurs, la sécurité, la liberté, le bien-être, des relations respectueuses entre les personnes etc, tout ce que j'ai connu avant. La situation actuelle me revulse.
Good show!
Großartig! Unbedingt machen!
100% support - great work guys, keep up the fight!
Remigration Summer 2025
Great work guys! Onwards and upwards in 2025!
Good luck!!
