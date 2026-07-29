Restoring women in ministry across the Middle East

THIS IS NOT AN EVENT.

This is a movement of care.





Caring for the Lord’s Workers

My friend, I pray that God will help you to live well. I know that you are well in your spirit. I

pray that your body will also be well

3 John 2





Many women serving in ministry across the Middle East carry hidden trauma, burnout, emotional exhaustion, and spiritual fatigue while continuing to care for everyone around them.

Most have no safe place to rest, heal, or simply breathe again.





Nasamat exists to create sacred spaces where women in ministry can be restored in body, soul, and spirit through counseling, prayer, community, and intentional care.





One woman in ministry impacts far more than herself. When one woman is restored, families, churches, communities, and future generations are strengthened through her life and service.





In the first phase of this unfolding ministry, Nasamat is launching restorative retreats for women carrying heavy emotional, spiritual, and physical burdens.





From July 28–31, 2026, in the Red Sea, Egypt, we will host a restorative retreat for 15 women serving in ministry and missions across the Middle East.





This retreat will provide:

• Professional counseling

• Emotional and spiritual renewal

• Rest and recovery

• Safe community and compassionate care





Because exhausted leaders cannot sustain long-term mission impact.

If we restore the workers, we strengthen the mission field.





It costs $250 to sponsor and Bless one woman, including accommodation, counseling, meals, transportation, and care support.

Our goal is $3,750 to sponsor 15 women.





Your support helps provide healing, rest, and restoration for women faithfully serving in some of the hardest mission fields in the world.





This is not luxury.

This is dignity.

This is saying to a weary woman in ministry:

“You matter.”



