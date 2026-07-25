My Independence Through Life Changing Eye Surgery

My name is Jane Moore, and I am a 72-year-old woman who has been blessed with a happy and active life. Today, I am humbly reaching out to ask for help with a much-needed eye surgery that will significantly improve my quality of life.

During my most recent annual eye examination, my ophthalmologist determined that the cataracts we have been monitoring for the past two years have progressed to the point where surgery is now necessary. After being referred to a cataract specialist and undergoing extensive testing, I was relieved to learn that I am an excellent candidate for the procedure.

Unfortunately, my situation is complicated by severe astigmatism in both eyes. While traditional cataract surgery is covered by my insurance and would remove the cataracts, it would not correct the astigmatism that greatly affects my vision. As a result, I would continue to struggle with visual limitations even after surgery.

My specialist recommends the LENSAR laser-assisted procedure, which would not only remove the cataracts but also correct my astigmatism, giving me the best opportunity for clear, functional vision. Although this treatment would be life-changing for me, insurance considers the astigmatism correction portion of the procedure elective and does not cover the cost.

In addition, my doctors recently discovered early-stage Macular Degeneration. While it is thankfully very mild at this time, preserving and maximizing my vision now is especially important for my future eye health and independence.

The cost of the LENSAR procedure is $1,495 per eye, for a total of $2,990. As a senior living on a fixed income, this expense is beyond my financial means. I am seeking assistance to help make this surgery possible so that I can maintain my independence, continue enjoying daily activities, and preserve my eyesight for years to come.

Any support, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping me achieve the gift of clearer vision.







