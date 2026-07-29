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Restoring Homes Restoring Lives Help us Launch

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCaleb Seal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Pure

Restoring Homes Restoring Lives Help us Launch

Since I was 14 years old, I have carried a specific vision in my heart: to build something that could consistently funnel resources into local ministries. I believe with everything in me that love and ministry should look like something tangible. My name is Caleb Seal, and I live right here in Sevier County. I serve our community currently as a Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Counselor and a Certified Pastor. Every day, I see the deep needs of the youth in our area and the incredible men and women fighting for their lives in recovery. I want to make an impact right where my feet are planted.

I am launching Pure Exterior Restoration—a professional, top-tier pressure washing and exterior cleaning business. But this business is about more than just cleaning driveways and washing siding.

This business is an engine. My goal is to build a machine that funds the work of the gospel. I want to make the gospel mobile. While my team and I will provide the absolute best, most professional exterior cleaning in Sevier County, the profits will serve a higher purpose: impacting local youth programs, supporting the rehab ministries I am a part of, and fulfilling the calling God has placed on my life for the service of others.

When you support this campaign, you aren't just helping me buy equipment—you are investing in us so that we can invest in this region. Your partnership allows us to create a sustainable cycle of giving that stays right here in our community.

What Your Support Funds: Starting a professional-grade exterior cleaning business requires commercial equipment to do the job right. Your investment today will go directly toward the seed capital needed for:

  1. A commercial-grade pressure washer and surface cleaner
  2. Professional safety gear and specialized, eco-friendly cleaning solutions
  3. The necessary hoses, wands, and tools to launch our first jobs

🌟 A Special Thank You to Local Supporters (Founders Reward): Because this business is rooted right here in Sevier County, I want to give back to the neighbors who help me get this off the ground. If you live locally and donate $150 or more, you will receive a "Founders Voucher" for a heavily discounted driveway or patio cleaning once our rig is fully operational. It’s my way of saying thank you for investing in this vision and trusting me with your property.

If you believe that a business can be a force for good, and if you have a heart for the youth and those in recovery in Sevier County, I would be honored to have your support. Whether you can give $10, $100, or simply share this page with your church family and friends, you are helping lay the foundation for something that will change lives.

Thank you for believing in this vision, and God bless you.


— Caleb & Seal Family

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