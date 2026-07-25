Restoring Fertility & Growing Our Family With Love

Twelve years ago, during one of the hardest seasons of our lives, We made a decision under pressure a decision I never truly wanted. My tubes were tied, and although insurance covered the procedure, they will not help me reverse it.Today, my husband and I have children, and we are grateful for them. But our hearts desire to expand our family intentionally, with love, stability, and joy. A tubal reversal costs $8,500, and we currently have zero toward the procedure.This isn’t cosmetic. This isn’t optional. This is about healing a decision made in pain and reclaiming the future we truly want. If you feel led to help whether through donating, sharing, or praying for us we are deeply grateful. Every dollar brings us closer to restoring our fertility and welcoming another blessing into our home. Thank you for seeing us, supporting us, and believing in our family. 🫂💕🙏🏾🌺













20$- A Step Toward Healing

$50- A Piece of Our Future

$100- Undoing What Was Done

$250- Family Expansion Supporter

$500- Legacy Builder

$1,000- Full Circle Blessing