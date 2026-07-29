Restoring a Home Restoring Dignity

A group of us are coming together to help an older man in our community who lives alone and has reached a point where his home has become difficult to manage on his own.





Over time things have built up beyond what he can keep up with and what used to be a home now feels overwhelming to navigate.





This will be a full deep clean and organization not just a quick tidy but a true reset to give him a safe livable space again.





We’re aiming to raise $2,500 to cover

• Cleaning supplies and garbage removal

• Organization materials

• Supporting the team helping complete this work

• Social media and outreach to make this possible





Due to the extent of the work there is a possibility that more than one deep clean day will be needed and a second campaign may follow if necessary.





If we raise more funds will go toward essentials for his home such as fresh bedding storage solutions and items that will help him maintain a clean space moving forward.





We’re also covering this in prayer for peace clarity and a fresh start in every sense.





This is more than cleaning a house

It is showing up serving others and loving our neighbor in a real and practical way.





Thank you for being part of something that truly makes a difference.



