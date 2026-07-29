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Restoring a 1986 Ford F 250

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Dillon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin Dillon

Restoring a 1986 Ford F 250

Currently in the Process of restoring a 1986 Ford F 250 "the old beast" and turning it into ADM-250 and we're looking for sponsors to help finish the project.

The back story my son purchased the truck from a farmer in December of 2024 and was working to get it fixed up since it was his first truck . From the day he purchased the truck until the morning of September 21st 2025 when we got that call no parent wants to receive. Our son was involved in a single vehicle car accident with ejection resulting in paralysis from the waist down as the spinal cord was severed at the T10/T11 junction. After 2 weeks in university of Columbia hosptial and an additional 3.6 weeks at Rusk Reabilation Hospital he was able to return home to where we began the process of getting our house set up to be ADA compliant with the help of outside sources we were able to get a ramp and deck and a remodeld bathroom making things easier for him to get to what he needed. While all this was going on I could just let his Truck set so I took it the a shop Flatline Automotive here in sedalia mo. And began the process of a total restoration through my own work and time and my friends at Flatline and what I've been able to personally put into the project the restoration is about 65% to 70% complete. So with all that said I'm hoping to use this platform to be able to receive some help in finishing the process and completing the truck.

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