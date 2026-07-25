Restore Our Voices!

With corporate radio deciding that strong, unapologetic conservatism is too harsh for them, choosing weakness over strength, we have to decide for ourselves. That’s why Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered is launching live on Rumble...a place where our voice can stay strong and our speech can stay free.

If we want the conservative movement to stay relevant, our voices need to be heard. In order to save this nation from the brink, we need to grow our reach, strengthen our platform, and amplify our message. That takes resources. Production, streaming infrastructure, editing, marketing, staff—the whole operation.

If my work has mattered to you, I’m asking you to chip in whatever you can to help us launch and sustain this new show. Whether it’s $10, $25, $50, or something more, every contribution counts. This isn’t about me, and it's not just about a show. It's about a mission. It’s about building a voice that can’t be silenced, canceled, or corporately “managed” during the most important election cycle of our lifetime. Please join the cause in any way you are able, and may God bless us all.

For faith, family and freedom,

Bob