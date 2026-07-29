Restore Winners Bar in Port Orange Fl from theft

We saw Silver Becker’s post and immediately wanted to help.





Silver runs, Winners Pub, a popular local bar and true staple of Port Orange, Florida, loved by bikers and live music fans.





While juggling her son Jacob’s graduation, a week of field trips with her daughter, and her ceremony next week, Silver’s truck was hit and his bar was robbed. Thieves stole about $2,000 from daily bank bags and customer payouts. As a small beer-and-wine dive bar, Silver bears 100% of the loss.





She and her family are devastated and feel deeply violated.





Politics aside, the Dan Bilzerian for Congress Fans community is stepping up to help this good man and his local gem recover so he can get back in the fight.





Every dollar helps. Donate and share today. Drive safe, Silver. We’ve got your back. 🇺🇸





Looks like they have a big Pirates Party May 23... Maybe we'll see you there.





Drop by her Google page and leave five stars and a review for our new friend.