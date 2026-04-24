Restore Safari's Future after snake bite

Safari Sammy is a brave 16‑year‑old boy from Makueni County living with a severe arm deformity caused by a snake bite he survived as an infant. The venom destroyed tissue in his right arm, leaving it weak, painful, and difficult to use. For years, he pushed through school despite the disability, completing primary school with determination. But in March 2025, family poverty and conflict forced him out of secondary school. He has remained a dropout ever since, watching his dreams fade as his condition worsened.

In June 2026, after more than a year of struggle, Safari walked into Sikizana Trust seeking help. He came alone, carrying nothing but hope. He asked for medical treatment so he could regain some function in his arm and learn a skill that would allow him to survive with dignity. Doctors have advised that he urgently needs specialized assessment, corrective treatment, and rehabilitation to prevent permanent disability.

Without intervention, boys in Safari’s situation often end up begging on the streets — not by choice, but because disability and poverty leave them with no alternatives. But Safari is determined to change his story. With treatment, he can later join a vocational program to learn tailoring and leatherwork, trades he can perform even with limited hand strength.

Your support can rewrite his future. You can help him heal, learn, and stand on his own feet. This is the moment to lift Safari from a path of struggle to a life of dignity, independence, and possibility.



