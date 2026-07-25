Restore my home

My name is Judy, I am wanting to redo my bathroom from helping a friends family who needed a place to live. I was told they would tale care of my house and it was the opposite. Ive tryed to get a loan to help me but a family member I helped get a house she also made it hard for me to get a loan because of her house. Any help would be a major blessing for me. I work hard and Blessed many to have and I have to pay. Thanks to all who support and God Bless