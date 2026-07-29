Restore Mom's Will to Live

My mother Molly, who is a very good woman, lost two husbands in a row after taking care of them on their journey to the other side. Devastated. She thought that she would never find love again. But she was wrong and she found Ray. They were perfect for each other. Ray had just lost his wife and they comforted one another. For the next 11 years the two of them would not be more than 2 ft from one another. Last month surprisingly succumb to congestive heart failure. My mother finds no reason to go on living. I am 47 years old and have a set of surprise twin boys who are 10 years old and both of them are on opposite sides of the spectrum. I am a single mother and I am trying to take care of my mom and my two boys the best that I can. I need my mom. She is a light and the boys love her so much. I have been studying into DMT therapy and think that it would help restore my mom's will to live. There is a place in Colorado that can make the experience spiritual in nature and they boast phenomenal results. The only problem is the treatment is expensive. I have been trying to save some money but it's very difficult because of the price of gas and me having to transport my boys to therapy everyday. I am asking from the bottom of my heart for anyone who has been through this difficult experience to understand and just give what you can so I can get my mom back. Have a very sensitive heart and have always done more than I can for anyone that needs it. My promise to you is that this will only make that goal of mine to stretch even further. I would like to extend a word of gratitude to anyone who can give. Thank you so much from me, Roselle, Carter and Elliot.