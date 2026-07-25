Restore & Expand Souls’ Harbor Fellowship Hall

Help Rebuild & Expand Souls’ Harbor Apostolic Church Fellowship Hall

At the beginning of 2026, during the devastating ice storm, our fellowship hall at Souls’ Harbor Apostolic Church suffered a major roof collapse. While we are thankful that insurance will help restore the building back to its original condition, we believe this can also become an opportunity to rebuild bigger and better for the future of our church family and community.

Our vision is not only to replace what was lost, but to expand the fellowship hall to better serve the growing needs of the church. The new building will include:

Larger fellowship and gathering space Additional Sunday School classrooms A pastor’s office Ministry living quarters for visiting ministers and guests Improved facilities for ministry, fellowship, teaching, and community outreach

For many years, our Pastor, Bro. Cutrer, and Sis. Cutrer have faithfully sacrificed so much for the Gospel and for the people of this church. Through prayer, love, encouragement, preaching, teaching, counseling, and countless unseen acts of service, they have poured their hearts into helping others. We would love for this project to be a blessing back to them and to future generations of Souls’ Harbor Apostolic Church.

We are asking friends, family, former church members, and anyone whose life has been touched by Bro. and Sis. Cutrer to prayerfully consider donating toward this project. Every gift, large or small, will help us move closer to creating a fellowship hall that will serve our church and community for many years to come.

In addition to your prayers and financial support, we would love to hear how Bro. and Sis. Cutrer have impacted your life. If they have been a blessing to you, encouraged you, prayed with you, preached a message that changed your life, or helped you through a difficult season, please consider sending a note of encouragement to biggerandbetterSH@gmail.com.

Our hope is to collect these testimonies and words of appreciation as a special gift to honor their years of faithful service and sacrifice for the Kingdom of God.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers as we move forward with rebuilding and expanding for the work of God’s kingdom.

Thank you for your generosity, support, and prayers.

God bless,

Souls’ Harbor Apostolic Church



