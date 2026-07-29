Restore County representation, into state senates.

In 1964 SCOTUS removed county representation from all state senates. This allowed for ALL state senate seats to become Gerrymandered.

Yet ALL states are guaranteed a Representative Form of government, meaning a House to represent the people and a Senate to represent the fixed geographical boundaries of the counties.

www.CountiesFirst.org provides the history, the problem and a solution. The solution is constitutional and grounded in Popular Sovereignty. A concept that supports a restoration now. We need 3/4 of the counties within a state to ratify an agreement to restore this right. Government is to serve We the People.

Stop the gerrymandering of our state senates. Read the book "Counties First: A House Divided" and expand a discussion to take action, today.

This is peaceful, constitutional. Something that reasonable minds can support. This is about restoring civil discussion and removing the power politics of the day.

Our Counties created the state, the states the nation.