Restore an Arcadia Landmark at 1st and Main

In June of 1924, a devastating fire swept through Arcadia, Oklahoma and destroyed nearly every commercial building in town. Only one permanent structure survived. That building still stands today. And now, for the first time in over 100 years, its future is uncertain.





At the corner of 1st and Main Street in Arcadia, Oklahoma, stands a building that has witnessed over a century of history. Built in 1917, this two-story sandstone structure, known as Tuton’s Drugstore, is not just old - it stands today as the last remaining commercial structure from Arcadia’s original downtown era. When fire devastated the town in June of 1924, destroying nearly every business on Main Street, this building withstood the fire.





For generations, it served as:

a pharmacy a military operations base where uniforms were issued during World War I a gathering place a cornerstone of community life





It remained in continuous family ownership for decades and became a symbol of resilience, history, and small-town life in Arcadia. Today, that same building is in need of repair. A recent facade collapse has made restoration a timely and important priority. Surrounding properties at this highly visible intersection have become underutilized, deteriorated, or incomplete. What was once the heart of Arcadia now presents a challenge - and an opportunity for restoration.





But we believe this is an opportunity, not an ending.

This is a chance to turn a defining piece of Arcadia’s past into a cornerstone of its future.





Hope City Church is launching a capital campaign to acquire, restore, and transform this entire 1st & Main property into something new for the next generation.





This project includes:

7 total lots the historic Tuton’s Drugstore building (~3,000 sq ft total) an unfinished ~3,000 sq ft commercial building 30x50 metal building additional structures and land for redevelopment, parking, and expansion





Our Vision

To transform this property into a:

Future Private Christian School Restored Historic Landmark Community-Centered Campus





We plan to:

Acquire all properties on the northwest and northeast corners of 1st & Main Stabilize and restore the historic sandstone building where feasible Complete or repurpose the unfinished commercial structure Remove debris that cannot be reused Improve parking, safety, and accessibility Prepare the site for long-term education and community use





Why This Matters

This is about more than buildings.

If nothing is done, this corner will continue to decline, but together, we can change its future. It’s about:

preserving one of the last remaining sandstone commercial structures in Oklahoma County restoring a prominent and visible corner of Arcadia improving the condition and appearance of the property creating a place that serves families, children, and the community turning something neglected into something life-giving





What Your Gift Will Do

Your donation helps fund:

Property acquisition Structural stabilization and repairs Site cleanup (where necessary) Engineering, inspections, and due diligence Parking, safety, and site improvements School and community-use buildout





Opportunities like this are rare, and once this property changes hands, the chance to preserve and transform it may be gone.

The building that survived the fire of 1924 can now become a place that shapes the future of Arcadia.





Give today. Share this story. Be part of restoring Hope at 1st & Main.





DONATION TIERS





$25

Brick by Brick

Help begin the restoration of a historic landmark.





$100

Heritage Partner

Support preserving Arcadia’s history for future generations.





$250

Cornerstone Builder

Help reclaim and restore a key corner of the town.





$500

Restoration Sponsor

Support structural stabilization and cleanup efforts.





$1,000

1st & Main Partner

Make a direct impact on acquisition and redevelopment.





$2,500

Community Builder

Help transform this property into a future education campus.





$5,000

Legacy Investor

Be part of preserving history and shaping Arcadia’s future.





$10,000+

Founding Vision Partner

Help lead one of the most significant restoration projects in Arcadia’s history.





FAQ

What is this fundraiser for?

To help Hope City Church acquire, restore, and redevelop the 1st & Main properties into a future education and community campus. This campaign is part of a phased plan to responsibly acquire and redevelop the property.

Why is this building important?

It is the only surviving commercial building from Arcadia’s original downtown and survived the 1924 town fire.

Will the historic building be saved?

That is the goal. Final decisions will depend on engineering reports and feasibility.

Is this going to be a school?

The long-term vision includes a private Christian school and community-centered use.

How will funds be used?

Funds will be held in a dedicated project account and used by Hope City Church for:

acquisition stabilization redevelopment project-related costs including banking, legal, administrative, and due diligence expenses

Where will the funds be held?

All funds will be held in a dedicated account used exclusively for the 1st & Main project to ensure transparency and accountability.

Are donations tax deductible?

Donations are intended as charitable contributions to Hope City Church (consult your tax advisor).





Project Funding Goals

We are approaching this project in clear phases to ensure responsible stewardship and steady progress.

Initial Launch Goal: $250,000

To begin the process and move forward with confidence:

Secure contracts and negotiations Complete inspections and due diligence Cover legal, title, and initial project costs

Phase 1 Goal: $1,500,000 - Acquire the Property

Purchase all 7 lots at 1st & Main Closing costs and title work Secure the future of this historic location

Phase 2: $150,000 - $300,000 - Stabilize & Clean Up

Structural stabilization of the historic building Emergency repairs Removal of structures that are not feasible to restore Site cleanup and safety improvements

Phase 3: $500,000 - $1,000,000+ - Restore & Prepare

Restore the historic sandstone building (as feasible) Complete the 3,000 sq ft commercial building Parking, drainage, utilities, and site improvements Engineering and architectural planning

Phase 4: $500,000+ - School & Community Buildout

Interior buildout for classrooms and offices ADA compliance and occupancy readiness Final preparation for long-term educational and community use





Total Project Vision: $2.5M+

(All amounts are estimates and may adjust as inspections, engineering, and planning progress.)





Every gift, no matter the size, moves this project forward and brings us one step closer to restoring this historic corner of Arcadia. Together, we can preserve the past and build something meaningful for the next generation.