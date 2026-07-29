Restore a Vietnam Hero's Smile with new teeth

Hello..

My name is Nick Laboy and I'm raising funds for my father, Eli a humble 80-year-old Vietnam war veteran who desperately needs full upper and lower permanent dental implants. My dad served our country honorably in Vietnam. Like many veterans of his era, he came home with health challenges that, over decades, have left him with almost no teeth remaining. The VA does not cover this procedure for him. As a senior on a fixed income, the cost is simply out of reach.

Why permanent implants?

Removable dentures are an option, but after years of struggle, this veteran deserves a stable natural feeling solution that lets him eat comfortably, speak clearly, smile confidently, and enjoy life again. These implants will transform his daily quality of life. No more pain, embarrassment, or avoiding meals with family.

In New Jersey, the total cost for implants, including any necessary extractions, bone work, and follow up care, is estimated around $55,000 to $70,000.

Thank you in advance for donations and God bless you and your family.