Restoration of the ecosystem

Hello, my name is Devin and heres my story.





I live in the town of hebron kentucky with my wife and children. I started this project for are next generations to be able to enjoy the environment and help are animal population. Ive lived here all my life and from seeing the construction and development of the land I can see more and more animals left with not place to call home. My goal is to create a safe and sustainable environment for are animals without the worry of deforestation and disturbance. With your help we can save not just the animals today but the animals forever.





-with much love and respect

-Devin