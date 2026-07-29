Restoration of of my grandfathers 1981 chevy truck

My grandfather’s 1981 Chevrolet truck was more than just a vehicle — it was part of who he was. From long drives to memories with family, that truck carried pieces of his life everywhere it went. Sadly, we lost him after his battle with stage 4 liver cancer, and now we want to honor his memory by restoring the truck he loved so much.

This restoration means more than fixing up an old Chevy. It’s about preserving a piece of him for our family and keeping his legacy alive for future generations. Every donation, share, and prayer helps us get one step closer to bringing his 1981 Chevy back to life in his honor.

Thank you to everyone supporting us during this difficult time. Your kindness truly means the world to our family.