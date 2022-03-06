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Restoration and Relief for Mandee

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChawn Yilmaz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chawn Yilmaz

Restoration and Relief for Mandee

If you are a compassionate dog lover, you know that our pets are family. My whole heart belongs to Mandee, the 13-year-old Min Pin I was blessed to rescue 6.5 years ago. Even as a senior, she has a joyful, spunky soul. She's a notorious sock and glove thief! I keep a "lost and found" box containing mismatched gloves belonging to my friends. Hats, too!


Right now, Mandee is facing a painful trial. She has severe dental disease that has caused swollen lymph nodes. She urgently needs extractions to remove the infection and stop the pain. The wonderful news is that God has kept her in excellent overall health. Our veterinarian fully cleared her for surgery, assuring me there is no reason to worry about complications. This procedure will restore her comfort and give us many more happy years together.

I am stepping out in faith to ask for your support to help cover her $2,000 surgery goal. I have attached our official vet estimate here for full transparency.

If you feel led to give, any size donation will be a blessing for Mandee. If you cannot give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers.

Heavenly Father, we pray for your protection and mercy, that Mandee's surgery is without problems and her recovery hastened. Lord, we trust in your love and compassion for all of your creation, big and small! In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen


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