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Restoration after Electrical fire

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,780 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Edwards

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Edwards

Restoration after Electrical fire

I'm a retired Paramedic and restaurant manager and was medically retired after Heart surgery, and loss of about 25% of my Heart functionality, which precludes me from working a PT job at this point. I am recieving disabilty, and can normally survive on that just fine, except when I have an unexpexted serious emergency like this, that is beyond my means.

I recently had a electrical fire here in/at my RV site. I had an electrical fire at the pedestal, and shore line to my RV. The current monitor short-circuited causing the line to melt, and burn. During that process it sent a large electrical surge into my RV. It caused my Inverter to fry, along with any electrical device that I had plugged in, that was not on a surge protector.

I did have insurance on the RV it's self, that did pay to repair the Inverter/shore line and plug. Unfortunately I did not have a contents rider, so everything that was damaged/destroyed was uncovered. Thankfully my computer and TV were on surge protectors and were saved, though that protector was destoyed in the process.

I'm trying to replace ALL my kitchen appliances and AC unit (was not original equipment), Router, including the surger protectors and various other elctrical devices, Including my backup generator(repairable), also lost the Battery to my Electric bike, which is my means of locaI transportation. I have been able to replace a few of the items, by donations, or a few priority item's by charging them, but not sure how I'll be able to pay those off, and so far in the red, I'm not sure what else to do.

I sincerely appreciate any help that can be given.

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