GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Restitution for Faith and Honor

Goal$100,003 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMR Krogness

Fundraiser funds will be received by MR Krogness

Restitution for Faith and Honor

“You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many.” [Genesis 50:20]


Summary: Colleague of the infamous “Money Doctor” defrauded me out of my life savings.  He also defrauded my close friend, a beloved Naval Officer devoted to the Lord. I appeal now to the LORD’s household for help -- to address others’ needs, medical, and debt.

[Photo: USS Coral Sea (CV-43) – Faith & Honor & Courage ]


I was defrauded out of my life savings. The perpetrator was an associate of Christian radio host William Neil Gallagher in Texas.

  1. Gallagher was the "Money Doctor" who frequently appeared on Christian radio in North Texas. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison in March 2020 and ordered to pay $10,386,816 in restitution. (“Doc Gallagher” CRD# 1412273)


Gallagher’s associate preyed upon all denominations.  His scheme involved a private placement stock sale. He sold to unaccredited investors.  He sold us Series B Preferred Shares to fund his registered investment advisory (RIA). The firm existed and the SEC filing was legitimate. 

Our shares were subordinate to his own A Shares.  The corporate documents identified him as the priority. He designed the deal to deplete the company, hollow-out the firm, and leave the firm in debt. His verbal representations were fraudulent and contrary to the filing. The share offering was just to enrich himself – but unlike Gallagher, his scheme was not illegal. 

  1. Today, much private equity is opaque like this! Be extremely careful.


The man also defrauded a highly respected Admiral (USN, Ret.), now in declining health. We complained to FINRA and SEC, but nothing happened.  Attorneys also did not and would not help.  The man argued that we were not per se his RIA “customers” and therefore we could not complain; and that the matter was merely a business dispute concerning the organization and future direction of the company. 


"Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." [Isaiah 64:6]


With time, I forgave the man. I did this for myself – because anger and resentment never solve the problem -- and interfere with our devotion to the Lord.  And “a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”[Proverbs 17:22]


With time, however, the impact of the scam grew worse and almost brought me to bankruptcy. I am now on social security and have a serious heart condition. For years, I have prayed for help.  A friend told me to try this specific funding site because it was a good fit.


"Honor the LORD with your possessions, and with the first fruits of all your increase."  [Mishlei 3:9 // Proverbs 3:9]


How will any donation be used?

(1)  First, your kindness will help others. I already assist with bereavement, cancer, homelessness, and stroke. I assist an elderly assault victim, stroke survivor, several cancer patients, a church food pantry, a faith-based NGO, substance abuse, local hospice, and arrange in-home health care for the indigent.  All pro bono.

 (2)  Second, your donations support my work finding missing persons and fighting human trafficking. I am a licensed private investigator.  Most of these cases are pro bono and low cost. 

(3)  Third, my focus is to care for those who are troubled, poor, sick, lonely, missing and at risk. Your donations empower a message of hope and faith through concrete action. Your donations demonstrate God’s presence and effect. If you do not donate, this work will continue -- but all donations will be used for others’ needs, medical, and debt.  Thank you in advance and God keep you well!


“You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many.” [Genesis 50:20]

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve