Restitution for Faith and Honor

“You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many.” [Genesis 50:20]





Summary: Colleague of the infamous “Money Doctor” defrauded me out of my life savings. He also defrauded my close friend, a beloved Naval Officer devoted to the Lord. I appeal now to the LORD’s household for help -- to address others’ needs, medical, and debt.

[Photo: USS Coral Sea (CV-43) – Faith & Honor & Courage ]





I was defrauded out of my life savings. The perpetrator was an associate of Christian radio host William Neil Gallagher in Texas.

Gallagher was the "Money Doctor" who frequently appeared on Christian radio in North Texas. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison in March 2020 and ordered to pay $10,386,816 in restitution. (“Doc Gallagher” CRD# 1412273)





Gallagher’s associate preyed upon all denominations. His scheme involved a private placement stock sale. He sold to unaccredited investors. He sold us Series B Preferred Shares to fund his registered investment advisory (RIA). The firm existed and the SEC filing was legitimate.

Our shares were subordinate to his own A Shares. The corporate documents identified him as the priority. He designed the deal to deplete the company, hollow-out the firm, and leave the firm in debt. His verbal representations were fraudulent and contrary to the filing. The share offering was just to enrich himself – but unlike Gallagher, his scheme was not illegal.

Today, much private equity is opaque like this! Be extremely careful.





The man also defrauded a highly respected Admiral (USN, Ret.), now in declining health. We complained to FINRA and SEC, but nothing happened. Attorneys also did not and would not help. The man argued that we were not per se his RIA “customers” and therefore we could not complain; and that the matter was merely a business dispute concerning the organization and future direction of the company.





"Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." [Isaiah 64:6]





With time, I forgave the man. I did this for myself – because anger and resentment never solve the problem -- and interfere with our devotion to the Lord. And “a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”[Proverbs 17:22]





With time, however, the impact of the scam grew worse and almost brought me to bankruptcy. I am now on social security and have a serious heart condition. For years, I have prayed for help. A friend told me to try this specific funding site because it was a good fit.





"Honor the LORD with your possessions, and with the first fruits of all your increase." [Mishlei 3:9 // Proverbs 3:9]





How will any donation be used?

(1) First, your kindness will help others. I already assist with bereavement, cancer, homelessness, and stroke. I assist an elderly assault victim, stroke survivor, several cancer patients, a church food pantry, a faith-based NGO, substance abuse, local hospice, and arrange in-home health care for the indigent. All pro bono.

(2) Second, your donations support my work finding missing persons and fighting human trafficking. I am a licensed private investigator. Most of these cases are pro bono and low cost.

(3) Third, my focus is to care for those who are troubled, poor, sick, lonely, missing and at risk. Your donations empower a message of hope and faith through concrete action. Your donations demonstrate God’s presence and effect. If you do not donate, this work will continue -- but all donations will be used for others’ needs, medical, and debt. Thank you in advance and God keep you well!





“You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many.” [Genesis 50:20]