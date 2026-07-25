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Restarting with Hope for my family

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaria Sandoval

Fundraiser funds will be received by Maria Sandoval

Restarting with Hope for my family

Hello and thank you for stopping by our page.

I am a proud mother and grandmother, and I am stepping forward in faith to ask for your support as I work to build a brand-new, stable life for my 16-year-old daughter, my 3-year-old grandson, and myself.

Recently, our lives have undergone a massive transition. Out of necessity and a deep desire to provide a safe, nurturing environment for my family, we are restarting from the ground up. This beautiful 3-year-old boy has been in my full-time care since early this year, and my priority—above everything else—is ensuring that he and his aunt have a peaceful, secure place to call home.

Starting completely over requires a massive leap of faith, especially when resources are incredibly tight. Right now, we lack the immediate funds needed to secure housing and the basic everyday essentials that a household needs to function.

We are raising funds to help us cover:

  1. First month’s rent and a security deposit for a safe apartment.
  2. Basic household necessities, bedding, and modest furniture to make our new space feel like home.
  3. Essential expenses to keep us stable as I work hard to build a sustainable, independent future for us

A Note on Our Privacy: You will notice that I am not sharing our full names or showing our faces in our photos. To protect the safety, privacy, and peace of my daughter and grandson during this delicate transition, I have chosen to keep our identities private from social media. While we must remain anonymous online, please know that our situation is incredibly real, and our need for a fresh start is urgent.

We are turning to this community because we believe in the power of kindness, prayer, and collective support. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would keep our little family in your prayers and post a note of encouragement on our Prayer Wall.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping us build a safe, bright new chapter. Your generosity is the foundation of our new beginning.

God bless you, A Loving Grandmother & Mom

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