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Restarting My Home Business as a Single Mom

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Bailey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chris Bailey

Restarting My Home Business as a Single Mom

I am a single mom, with a love of creating things and a talent for making things. I used to sell my items and do well, but Covid hit my little home-business hard and I had to shut it down. I've never been able to get back into it...until now. I've thought long and hard and have been making things again, and really want to re-open my online and in-person space to sell the things I make so that I can both do what I love, and provide for my son. He's a teenager now, so I have more time to be able to throw myself back into my work. I want to make high-quality products that I am proud of, that are made with love and care, that people will enjoy.

I make a variety of things, like I said I'm an artistic person and when I learn a skill I strive to do it well. I make artisan soaps (many of them completely natural and all of them use the best-quality, safest fragrances, colorants, etc) that used to sell very well, as well as some other body products. I also make a small selection of beaded/jewelry items and things like rosary items, keychains, mirror charms, windchimes, etc. I make products from items I find and recycled metals, etc. I also offer a small selection of other random things when I have them made and they are up to my standards (like craft/watercolor paper I make from recycled,old paper,etc; other little notions and charms and decorations). I also make natural, mostly-organic healthy dog treats that I would love to add to my inventory that my own little dog and some other local dogs love.

I basically do a few different things and do them well and love what I do and want to re-open my little shop of eclectic, handmade goods. I feel very blessed that the Lord has given me the talents he has and I want to use them for good, which is to provide for my boy and my family while creating items that aren't mass-produced, mass-marketed corporate products.

To get the store going again I need to re-supply with a lot of base ingredients and items/parts so that I can really start making things and getting inventory made. I also would benefit greatly from being able to buy a good quality camera so that I can take much better product photos and videos, as the camera on my phone doesn't provide the best images. It would help me to have some money that I can invest into advertising as well. I currently rely on Etsy but it's been difficult since they've gone public and have been flooded with illegal dropshippers (these are people that order items from sites like Temu, Alibaba, etc that are cheap and mass-produced and then they list them on Etsy as 'handmade' for very cheap prices that true artisans like myself can't compete with. Our listings often get buried in the searches under these dropshipper listings and also we can't lower our prices to those levels because we actually buy all of our components and take the time to make our goods) but I would love to get a stable enough customer-base that I could open my own website.

My soaps are high-end and also handcrafted soaps require extensive curing time. I don't make my jewelry and beaded items with plastic beads, etc and prefer to use real, natural stones, such as agates, quartz, etc. I want to be able to decorate my soaps and items and make them fun, whimsical, and beautiful as well as high quality. I want to be able to package them nicely.

It's taken me a lot to create this listing, a lot of people get the wrong idea and think of these fundraisers as people just freeloading and e-begging for money, and many people do start these fundraisers to go on vacations, upgrade to a new luxury car, or some other thing like that. And that is their prerogative. But I assure you that the money I am asking for truly is to invest in myself, as a small business.

I truly do appreciate anything that anyone is willing to donate to my little cause here. I don't take things for granted, and know that you could donate your hard-earned money to anyone. If you choose to invest in me, my shoppe, my skillset and art, I am wholly grateful.

Thank you for taking the time to learn a little about my story and my fundraiser. Have a blessed day!

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