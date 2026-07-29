Hello, my wife and I just recently moved and everything was going good until it wasn't. Our car had given up on us and we had used $6300 to move into our new place which hurt us financially. We were going pretty steady until the car stopped working when my wife was driving on the interstate. Since then I have been using Uber and Lyft to make it back and forth to work. We both have terrible credit so getting another vehicle was impossible. We have five kids and also ordering for food deliveries are causing some stress as well. We just need some help just to get back on our feet. I get my car from my job on July 13th 2026. So any help will be deeply appreciated! Thank you