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Rest and Peace

Goal$25,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byHEATHER ODRISCOLL

Rest and Peace

I have never done this before and I know the Word say's " you have not because you ask not." My Family needs help.We lost our home in 2013 after 22 year's.My husband battled addiction for 34 year's and overcame it when he came to Christ.Not long afterward our Son entered into addiction and it was a nightmare .But God.We have been contending for year's and finally slowly seeing our Son get better.In all of this it had taken a huge tole on my husband and he coming from a family of abuse and addiction Seeing his son go down this path had him full of shame and guilt and lead him into a relaspe after being in recovery.He Needs help and nothing here will help him.Just last night he said where can we go to get help.All we do is work to keep our head out of water.I want Rest and Peace.Well, we we know this will Only be Jesus and total Surrender.We do have a place we could go to if I contacted a certian ministry but ,we cannot afford to leave work and everyday life without getting Coverage to do so.My husband and I Need ministry and to be away to get equipped , ministered to and healing. we want to be used by the Lord to help others in addiction .Our Son needs breakthrough aswell.We would like to go on a sabatical for ministry to a Christian College for 4 months in the U.S. to get ministry and explore what God has for us.We do not have savings and we do not have extended family to help us.We have a heart for the Lost , Addicted and afflicted.We need a break.We need peace and I know only God can do this.I have been praying and I believe going to this place would help in a powerful way. I believe this would be the very thing to help our family so we can help others.We are looking for an open Door and we need help to get there.God will make a way and I am asking for it for my Family and inturn for Use to help others in the future Thank You and God Bless those who feel to sow into us.

Remain Blessed

The O'Driscoll Family

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