Residential home improvement

Let me introduce myself, my name is Ruddy. I'm currently looking for generous donors who are willing to share or donate money to me through this page. My goal in creating this fundraising page is to seek financial support from kind-hearted donors. I'm in an emergency situation, needing money for home repairs and debt repayment. I also need money for capital to rent farmland because I don't have a permanent job and my expertise is only in agriculture. I need $1,700. I hope there are generous donors who will help me.