Rescuing the Abused

We have a passion to give abused women & children a safe place to find their feet and get skilled and equipped for starting life over again! Along with this, there will be counseling and identity building sessions to build them up to be strong and able to face the world again! We ideally have a heart to get Kingdom business people involved in helping getting them skilled in the workplace and giving them a chance to find a decent job through recommendations on a CV that will be set up for them to be able to provide for their children once they are ready to face the world again. The main objective is to help them recover from the abuse and give them a fresh start with a fresh perspective. We have a dream to build these safe houses in many different regions so that we can reach many broken lives for his glory! These women and children need to know that there is hope in a beautiful Savior who gives us all a second chance in life! From ashes to beauty she shall rise!!! - Isaiah 61v3 Blessed is she who believes that he will fulfill his promises to her! - Luke 1v45