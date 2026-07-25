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Rescuing and restoring a family

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Denney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrew Denney

Rescuing and restoring a family

My name is Andrew.


My ex and I have been through a lot... And without giving too much info...I was saved, and gave my life to Jesus, got water baptized, and now we are talking again.. We have come to a place in the road where we want to raise our family together... The thing that has brought us back together was my daughter becoming sick with something called Kawasaki disease, and I believe it's being triggered by the house she's currently staying in with her mother and two siblings in Dayton, TX... The house is rotting away. I want to get them out of that house because I'm scared of the permanent damage it could cause to my daughter.. she's only 3 years old. I have a construction job secured for when I can get over there, but I don't have a vehicle.. So my goal with this is to have a way to get over there to that job, and have a place to sleep. My idea was to get a cheap sleeper van from marketplace. I have enough knowledge from working on cars to know if it's gonna be something I can actually drive to texas safely. So the funding goal is just trying to cover the initial costs for the van itself, the registration, insurance, gas and then a spot at an RV park for a month, or until I can get my first paycheck. God bless.

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