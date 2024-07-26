Rescue the Republic: Join the Resistance

We still need financial support to cover the final remaining expenses incurred in putting on Rescue the Republic. Any amount you can donate will go a long way in helping.

Thanks to you, our supporters, we broke several records at our event in Washington D.C. We estimate that the event has been viewed by over 4 million people; that’s over 1% of the U.S. population. What a milestone! Also, X Spaces superhost Mario Nawfal (@marionawfal) reported that his live coverage of the event was the largest of any “political” rally in history, beaten only by Trump’s return to Butler, PA with Elon Musk a week later.

This all goes to show that Americans of all walks of life are ready for a new way forward, freed from the political gridlock that is driving our nation and institutions into the ground. We thank you again for your support of our event and making this historic undertaking possible!



HOW WE STARTED



What started as Defeat The Mandates, an historic idea to bring together the world's leading COVID-19 dissidents in the early days of the vaccine mandates, and Rage Against The War Machine in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict, have become today's Rescue the Republic.

MISSION

The West is under attack by destructive industrial complexes. This moment demands radical change and requires liberals, conservatives and independents of every color and creed to unity to Rescue the Republic. Together we will restore the values that make our Republic so beautiful and worth preserving.