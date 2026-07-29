Rescued Chihuahuas need safety

Living just outside of Savannah, Georgia, with my four rescued Chihuahuas Dunkin, Layla, Reese & Lucian has brought so much joy into my life. However, we live near a main highway, and my yard borders a creek on two sides. To keep them safe, I need to build a secure fence. Watching them play and explore without worry is my dream. Each of them has had a rough start, and it's my mission to provide them with a safe, carefree home.

Three of my boys need to be neutered, and it's especially urgent for one, as he's at risk of developing testicular cancer due to an undescended testicle. Meanwhile, all four of my pups are struggling with severe allergies, leaving them itchy and uncomfortable, which has led to skin infections. Regular vet visits are essential, not just for their comfort but also for their overall happiness and health. Knowing they're comfortable and healthy is my top priority, but I'm currently unable to manage these costs on my own.

Every morning, I'm reminded of their resilience and spirit. Just seeing their wagging tails and hopeful eyes motivates me to find a solution. I’m committed to giving them the loving, secure life they deserve. Any amount your kindness could make a world of difference for them.



