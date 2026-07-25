Rescue Us, Hope Rebuilds Homes

To make a long story short, my family and I are very close to being evicted from our home. After getting our young children back from the state. I have been struggling to find gainful employment to be able to afford to have my vehicle fixed so I can venture outside of our very small town for a better chance at a job. My partner is disabled yet his monthly stipend is less than the bills we currently have. We pray for assistance to aid in providing a better life for our kids while we are keenly aware of how difficult many families are having. We hope, at some point, to move from this town and back near family where we have a greater support system and a better chance of finding a career and a forever home. We've moved around and lost so much we've all gotten far too used to keeping belongings packed up in the eventual possibility that we have to move yet again. Thank you for any help anybody might be able to offer. It would be greatly appreciated and God sent. And I do apologize for not using a photo of our family. I am doing that I can to protect them from social media and the more wicked nature of the internet. God bless you all.