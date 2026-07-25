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Rescue the Roof and Fix the Floor

Goal$55,000 USD
Raised$50,045 USD

Fundraiser created byJulianne Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Grace Rich

Rescue the Roof and Fix the Floor

A collapsing ceiling, held up by nails and hope....and floor so rotted and soaked by rain water that it's pulling away from the walls, a roof that's such a disaster it doesn't even keep water from leaking in through the walls during a rain storm. This is the overwhelming, and frankly unsafe reality for our amazing friends, Daniel and Grace Rich and their 5 children. Every day they live with the concern that the ceiling might actually fall down into their living room. Every day, the floor rots a bit more in the Missouri humidity, making toxic mold a very real fear. Every day they pray and ask God to provide a way for them to fix their roof and floor.....and TODAY, we get to BE the answer to those months and months of prayers!! Today, we as friends and family of this amazing family, get to rally around them and be the hands and feet of Jesus, that they have SO often been for many of us!!!

I would dare say Daniel has helped most of us in one way or another....wiring your house, giving advice on electrical issues, helping repair something, lending willing hands in the toughest and most thankless jobs....that's Daniel. As a 100% disabled veteran of our US military, Daniel has a pretty fixed income. But our GOD owns the cattle on a thousand hills, and we get to partner with HIM in pouring out abundant provision for this family!

So here's the nitty gritty:

There are a lot of amazing people in this area and frankly around the country, who will come together to physically do the work required to replace Rich's ROOF and floor etc. BUT They NEED MATERIALS!!!!

The renovation involves:

- demo-ing the entire living room

- demo-ing entire roof

- Rebuilding both roof and living room

- Suring up the foundation

- Re-siding the whole house

In order to make these ESSENTIAL renovations a reality this summer, before winter weather hits again, we need to raise the necessary funds by July 15th.

So LET'S DO IT!!!

God loves to show Himself strong on our behalf and He loves to let us in on the action! This is where being the Body of Christ is such a beautiful thing. 😍

Let's make this family's home safe and dry, like it SHOULD BE!


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