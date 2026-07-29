We regret to share that, due to unforeseen circumstances, Rescue The Republic 2.0 on May 22 has been postponed. We’re already working a new date and will let you know as soon as it’s confirmed. Thank you for your patience and support.





Rescue the Republic returns to unite influential voices from across the political spectrum in defense of liberty, accountability and the foundational Constitutional values of our Republic.





Rescue The Republic will host a series of panels exploring victories, grievances, and forward-looking solutions, featuring a diverse group of thought leaders and influencers from across the political spectrum, including MAHA, MAGA / America First, Independents, and Libertarians.





We can't do this without your support and appreciate any donation you can make to fuel this vital mission!





More Information here: https://www.jointheresistance.org





MISSION





Trump's 2026 victory was built on a powerful, historic coalition — MAGA, MAHA, independents, and libertarians came together because we shared a common mission: to rescue this Republic.





We're not here to pretend everything is perfect. Parts of this coalition are frustrated. The Deep State is still an existential threat.





We are not spectators. This coalition holds make-or-break power and it's time to remind Washington of that fact. We showed up in 2024 and we delivered. We are here today to send one clear message to the Administration: keep your promises to the American people, to this coalition, and to the Republic.





Rescue the Republic 2.0 in Grand Rapids on May 22nd is the next step in building that future.





Thanks to you, our supporters, we broke several records at our event on September 29th in Washington D.C. We estimate that the event has been viewed by over 4 million people; that’s over 1% of the U.S. population. What a milestone! Also, X Spaces superhost Mario Nawfal (@marionawfal) reported that his live coverage of the event was the largest of any “political” rally in history, beaten only by Trump’s return to Butler, PA with Elon Musk a week later.





HOW WE STARTED





What began as Defeat The Mandates, an historic idea to bring together the world's leading COVID-19 dissidents in the early days of the vaccine mandates, and Rage Against The War Machine in response to the Ukrainian conflict has, with your support and participation, become today's Rescue the Republic.