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Rescue Seniors in Need: Claw Your Way to $1,350

Goal$1,350 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTom Byrnes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tom Byrnes

Rescue Seniors in Need: Claw Your Way to $1,350

🐾🏠💔 Hey there, friends! ?? I'm reaching out to you from the cozy comfort of my home, where the purr-haps are thicker than the dust on a kitten’s nose. But it’s not just the dust that weighs heavy here; it’s our hearts—hearts filled with gratitude for each and every one of these 15 furry souls we call ours. For years now, my partners and I have dedicated ourselves to rescuing cats in need. We've seen them come into our lives scared, injured, or simply without a home. But through it all, they've shown us the true meaning of love—softening every rough edge life might throw at us. But here’s where the story takes a twist none of us saw coming: one of those precious souls is older than we are! ??. Our furry friends who were once playful and full of life now need more care, more patience, and let's be honest—more TLC from us. And it’s not just about them; they give so much to us too, filling our days with love and laughter that medicine can’t prescribe. And here’s where you come in... ❤️?? We are doing everything we possibly can for these cats: feeding them the best food, keeping their litter boxes pristine (okay, mostly), and making sure they're healthy and happy. But let me tell you something—it ain’t cheap! Vet bills have piled up like books in a cat tree, and it feels as though every bit of savings we had is now on house arrest. That’s why today I ask from the bottom of my heart: Will you join us? We need not just your money but your hearts too because these cats—our babies—are worth so much more than gold or silver to us. They are our family, and they deserve every bit of care we can provide for them as long as their nine lives allow. I’ve got a favorite quote from one of our old kitties, Miso: "Love is like catnip—it grows better with age." And you know what? I believe in that wholeheartedly! We need to raise $1350; every little bit helps us keep them all healthy and happy. Will you help us give these precious cats the best golden years of their lives right here at home, where they belong? Share this story if you can feel it too—it’s a love that knows no age or bounds! ??️??❤️ With paws down gratitude & purr-haps even a lick (of the lips) ??, [Your Name]

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