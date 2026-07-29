Rescue & Reunite Her with Life's Simple Joys!

Hey everyone! I want to share a deeply personal story that’s not just about numbers and fundraising—it’s about the heart of our community. It all started with my coworker who has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Her journey has been nothing short of challenging: from endless tests and biopsies, to managing frightening symptoms like seizures. But here’s the kicker—even though she has insurance, her medical bills are piling up fast! Imaging alone cost more than $5,000... And just when we thought it couldn't get worse, doctors have scheduled an extensive week-long study. This means she won’t be able to work and will lose crucial income during this critical time. This brave woman loves her life fiercely: husband, sisters, parents, best friend—even her German Shepherds mean the world to her! ❤️ Her dedication is unmatched; averaging 40-50 hours a week at work because she adores her clients so much! Now, in this tough time, what hurts most isn’t just the financial burden but also losing her income during treatment. It feels like more than just money on the line—it's about fighting for every moment with those we love and can't afford to lose right now! ❤️ That’s why I’m reaching out to all of you today, not as numbers in a report or tasks on a checklist. But as people who care deeply about each other... We need your help to lighten the load she's carrying during these trying times. Imagine if this were someone close to you—would we just stand by and watch them struggle? NO! We support, encourage, and uplift one another through thick and thin. I’m asking for any amount that feels right because every dollar counts when it comes from the heart. Whether $5 or $500, your contributions help ensure she can focus on getting better without worrying about bills piling up while unable to work. ❤️ Together, we are more than just a collective fund—we’re a family coming together in their time of need! Let's prove that love and support aren't measured by how much you give but by the difference it makes when someone is down... Let’s show her what community really means. Together, we can help ensure she has one less thing to worry about during this crucial time in her recovery journey!✊ Thank you for reading and considering supporting us on this mission of love and solidarity. Your support could mean the world to them—let’s show our friend that no matter what life throws at us, we’ve got each other's backs! ❤️





Cody is listed as the recipient on this campaign, he is Kats husband. We are trying to surprise her with the funds so he is the one who is helping to manage the funds. The funds will be used for her medical treatments (co-pays, deductibles, and medical bills for extended stay testing, and scans). She is putting off some tests due to not being able to pay and being afraid of the costs.