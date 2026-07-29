GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Rescue Our Home - Sanitize to Empower

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Hauck

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Hauck

Rescue Our Home - Sanitize to Empower

🌟✨**Home Matters - A Personal Plea to Help Us Restore Our Haven🏡**

Last week, I stood in our living room—or rather, what used to be a cozy space—and watched the last rays of sunlight flicker through cracks in the walls. It's heartbreaking to see the home we once loved now marred by neglect and disrepair. The kids tiptoed around puddles near their rooms; it was hard not to feel like every step they took, another part of our sanctuary crumbled away.

I can vividly recall a time when this house echoed with laughter—our own personal symphony filling the empty corners. But now, as I listen for those familiar sounds amidst the silence, my heart clenches at the absence we've had to accept. The bathroom leaks that began as minor inconveniences have turned into major disruptions, forcing us to manage our daily routines under these dire circumstances.

The situation has gotten so bad that we've resorted to using the kitchen sink for washing up and venturing outside—in all kinds of weather—for essential use of what should be a simple comfort. It’s a tough reality check when you find yourself counting cost every time you need water, not just for cleaning but also for basic hygiene needs.

I've always believed that family is the backbone of our community, and during times like these, it feels so right to lean on those connections. This campaign isn’t about fixing what’s broken; it’s about reclaiming a little piece of normalcy in our lives. It’s about restoring dignity and comfort for my children who deserve better than the current state of affairs.

We're not asking for much—just enough to cover these urgent repairs which will cost us $20,000 in total. We know this is a significant sum, but we also believe that with your help, we can turn back time and bring some joy into our home again. Your support isn’t just financial; it's symbolic of hope restored and lives made easier.

I invite you to imagine the warmth of returning from work or school to find not only a cozy space but one where every wall stands strong against decay, every leak has been sealed, and each faucet runs smoothly without worry. That could be your support in action—a small investment for us that goes so much further than dollars alone.

So here’s my call-to-action: Let's make this happen together! Your donation can help rebuild our home into the haven it once was, and I promise you tales of restored comfort to share around kitchen tables everywhere. Please don’t hesitate—every dollar counts towards making these changes a reality for us all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—your support means everything at this critical juncture in our lives. 💕🏠✨

#HomeMatters #FamilyRestoration

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve