Rescue My Mom's Life - Urgent Vascular Care

🌿✨💔 Hey there, friends! It's Edelene here, back with a story that feels like it has no end. My mom, bless her heart, is battling vascular disease and the fight she's facing is unlike any other. 😥🏋️‍♀️

I remember the day we got the news; I could see fear in my mom’s eyes as she struggled to breathe. The doctor explained that her oxygen levels were dangerously low, a harsh reality check for us both. She's been dealing with severe leg pain and shortness of breath - it feels like walking on pins and needles just to take a step. 🙏

The cost of further medical scans is something we simply can't afford right now. We’re talking about R30,000! 😰 That number keeps me up at night—it could be the difference between life and death for my mom. It breaks my heart to see her in pain, unable to move without feeling like she's taking steps into quicksand. 🙏

I’ve reached out to Jacaranda FM before; they were our beacon of hope during a dark time last year. But we need that spark again—that push from the community could be what brings us back from the brink! 😌🔥

If you're reading this, it means there's still time for someone else to get involved and make a difference in her life. If Jacaranda FM finds our story compelling enough this year, I believe we might just see a glimmer of hope again—and that’s what keeps us going. 🙏❤️

💸 Your donations could mean getting my mom the scans she needs or even paying for surgery. Every penny counts! 😊✨ Please, if you're able, consider helping out by sharing this link with your friends and family who might be willing to help too. Let’s rally together as a community—we need each other now more than ever!

Thank you for taking the time to listen and maybe even act on her story. Your support means everything in moments like these. 💖🌹

With all my heart, ❤️ Edelene

P.S. If you're moved by this story or want more details about how she is doing at any point in time, feel free to check out the link below for updates and ways to help! Let’s bring some joy back into our lives together as we fight through these tough times. 🙏💪