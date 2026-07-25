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Rescue My Future - Back-to-School Mission

Goal$6,950 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTamara Rochelle

Rescue My Future - Back-to-School Mission

🌟🏫 My Journey Back to School 📚💪

There was a moment, just after I had received that dreaded email about the looming deadline for tuition payment. The weight of it all hit me like a ton of bricks, not just because of the hefty sum due but also the fear of what each penny symbolized: hours and years of hard work condensed into one number.

I remember standing there, staring at my laptop screen in disbelief, as reality set in. I was living paycheck to paycheck, barely making ends meet while juggling my responsibilities as a graduate student pursuing a degree in Occupational Therapy. The dream of helping individuals regain their independence and confidence after life-altering incidents felt within reach, but the financial hurdle seemed insurmountable.

This is more than just about money for tuition fees; it’s about dreams, aspirations, and most importantly, hope! I know firsthand how transformative occupational therapy can be in someone's life because my students have benefited from it, allowing them to be more independent in the classroom. That inspired me to follow this path myself, but now the roadblock of funding threatened to derail everything I’ve worked so hard for all these years.

But here’s where you come in, and it’s not just about donating money; it's about being part of a community that believes in miracles big and small. Every dollar counts towards making my dream a reality. Your support means more than you can imagine! I believe every little bit helps us turn this page from struggle to success together, and I believe that God does indeed answers prayers. For I know that all things are working for my good.

If you’ve ever felt helpless watching someone rise above challenges, let today be the day we stand with them. Join me in turning these pages as we fill them with knowledge that will shape futures for those who need it most. It doesn’t matter if you can give $5 or $50; every donation is a step towards breaking down barriers one therapy session at a time!

It's said that the true measure of our lives lies in what we dare to dream and fight for despite obstacles. Today, I am reminded again why hope persists because together, there’s nothing we can’t do. Let’s raise up not just me but countless others like my students who will benefit from your generosity!

With heartfelt gratitude,

Tamara Rochelle

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