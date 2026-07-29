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Rescue Mom's Home - Urgent Appliances Appeal

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Prosser

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samantha Prosser

Rescue Mom's Home - Urgent Appliances Appeal

🌟💔 As I stood in my mother's cluttered living room, tears welling up in her eyes as she recounted yet another broken appliance, it hit me like a ton of bricks—how much we needed help. It wasn’t just the fridge that was on its last legs; everything in her home felt old and worn out. Carpet fraying at the edges, appliances groaning under their own weight... The list went on.

🏠 But it's not just about replacing broken items; it's about restoring hope to my mom’s life. She lost so much when my dad passed away eight years ago—our family anchor and her rock. Now it feels like even the appliances in her home are joining him, one by one.

I moved back into my childhood home with every intention of making a difference. I thought, "This is where we stand together." But reality set in quickly. Bills piled up, repairs needed more than just good intentions—they required money and immediate action. And here we were, facing another crisis.

🌱 That’s why I turned to you, our community of kind souls who care deeply about others' well-being. You are the hope that keeps us going through these tough times. Your support means not just fixing old appliances but breathing new life into cherished memories and shared moments in my mom’s home.

This campaign isn’t just for replacing her refrigerator or stove—it’s a lifeline thrown to preserve our bond, to save the essence of what makes our family whole. A simple act of kindness can bring warmth back into this house that has seen too much cold and heartache. 💖

Every dollar counts in turning drab into fab for my mom. From ripping up old carpet to purchasing basic yet essential appliances—your contribution is more than a donation; it’s an investment in preserving what we have left of our family legacy.

I promise you, this isn’t just about fixing physical items; it’s about rebuilding the spirit that has been crushed under life's heavy blows. Your support will go beyond dollars and cents—it will bring laughter back to my mother’s home. And if I could hug each of you through these screens, believe me, I would!

Please, let’s stand with us in this moment. Whether it’s a cup of coffee or an extra dollar from your wallet, every bit helps turn our dreams into reality for her—and that makes all the difference. Thank you for being part of something bigger than ourselves, caring about someone else's pain and struggle to make things just a little easier. 🌈🙏

Love always,

[Samantha 'Sam' P]

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