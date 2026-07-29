Rescue Minority Christians Under Constant Danger

As the founder of Freedom Cry (Life), I am in constant communication with sisters and brothers in Christ, entire families, in a certain asian country facing threats. These include false blaspheme charges, daughters abducted by Muslim men, sexually abused, and forced to accept islam. Their parents face uphill battles have their daughters returned. Ongoing costs will include safe houses, lawyer fees, emergency hospital care etc. Right now we are able to manage schools in man forsaken brick yards, where families are in a modern day slavery known as bonded labor. A small amount of donors help to support this. But I have personally been helping with above emergencies, sadly unable to keep up with all requests that come my way. I return to the nation of our mission on a yearly and bi yearly basis. Presently this particular nation has revoked all passports of asylum seekers. There is a certain widowed mother and two daughters whom the first month's goal will go to. Because she refused to marry a muslim man, he leveled a false blaspheme charge, and created a fake facebook page with her photo, posting a statement, of which she never made defaming Islam. With the help of an ally in her nation she fled with her daughters as a mob of violent muslim men was building. One of her two daughters has been hospitalized since, in the country where they sought refuge with an approximate $500 bill. Each month I will describe the next emergency and emergencies will continue to come. I'll be available for personal contact, accountability and questions.