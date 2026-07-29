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Rescue Hope Heal a Child - 25K Needed

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Adams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Adams

Rescue Hope Heal a Child - 25K Needed

🌟 Hey everyone! 🙏 My heart is full as I share our story with you. Last month, my little one woke up feeling unusually weak and unwell. It wasn't long before we found ourselves in the ER, facing a shocking diagnosis—kidney failure. 😥 The journey ahead has been tough on all of us: from endless trips to the hospital to countless medical procedures and bills piling up.

The costs have been staggering, but what really breaks my heart is seeing our baby girl so weak yet still managing a smile amidst her pain. 🌈 She's endured more in this last month than most children do in a lifetime—tests upon tests, needles, medications, all while we navigate the complexities of medical insurance and costs that are beyond comprehension!

I believe in God and His high power of glory; I know He is watching over us. But even with faith as our guide, the reality of these expenses looms large. The medication alone is costing a fortune—each injection, each pill part of an unseen battle for her life. 😷

Yet every day she fights back, showing more strength and courage than anyone could imagine. That's why I’m here reaching out to you all today; your support means so much more than just dollars in the account or hospital costs covered—it’s about hope, love, and resilience against life’s harshest moments. 💪

Whether it's a few dollars from many or one significant donation from someone special, every contribution counts! It doesn't matter how big or small your gift is; what matters most is the compassion that led you here to help us through this difficult time. 🙏

We’re aiming for $25,000—enough to cover at least some of her medical needs and ensure she continues receiving the best care possible. Every donation makes a difference in our fight against these overwhelming bills. 💲💸

Remember: We're not just raising money here; we're building hope! Your support can make all the difference when it comes to ensuring that no matter what life throws at us, we never give up on fighting for those who need us most—our loved ones and ourselves. 🙌

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, believing in miracles, and supporting us during this crucial time! Your love is a beacon amidst uncertainty, guiding us through these stormy waters to calmer shores. 🚢❤️

To donate or share: [Insert Link Here]

With deepest gratitude,

[Your Name] 🙏🌟

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