Rescue His Ride, Secure Their Peace

As my son is preparing to head back to college to begin his Junior year, It's an emotional moment for any parent, but today feels different—a mix of pride and fear swirling inside me. My son has never given me a single reason to worry; he's thoughtful, kind, and always there when anyone is in need. He is so deserving yet doesn't want to burden anyone when he himself is in need. The past few months have been tough for my son & myself. His truck, once his pride and joy, has become unreliable and unsafe. It's not just about getting him to class on time anymore; it's about ensuring he can get there safely. As a single parent who takes pride in self-reliance, I find myself in an awkward position—asking for help when I feel like we should be able to handle this ourselves. But here I am, reaching out because my son deserves every chance at success and happiness that life offers, without the burden of unreliable transportation holding him back. So, here's where you come in. If each one of us reading this could spare even a small amount—every dollar counts—we can bridge the gap for my son to have reliable wheels once again. It's not just about getting from home to school, which is about 2-3 hours away; it's about peace of mind for me as his mother, knowing he has what he needs to thrive and grow into all that God intended him to be. We've saved diligently this summer, but we need a little boost—just enough to get us over the finish line so my son can head back to school in August with confidence. And if you can't contribute financially, I ask for something even more precious: your prayers. May they wrap around our boy like an embrace from above, guiding and protecting him as he navigates this new chapter of his life. To donate or offer support, please follow the link provided—every bit helps us get closer to our goal. And if you can't help out financially, your well-wishes mean the world to us too; they fuel our hope and determination every day. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and considering how you might be able to assist. May God bless each one of you abundantly!