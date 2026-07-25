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Rescue Her from Homelessness

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRacheal Weisner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Racheal Weisner

Rescue Her from Homelessness

🌟💔 It was a sunny afternoon when I first heard about our friend, and it felt like time had stopped. She told us how her partner of eight years had just passed away after an intense battle with cancer—a shock so raw that my heart ached for her pain. But life is full of surprises: barely two days later, she woke up to find their apartment completely trashed by vandals who somehow got the wrong address! Everything was gone—furniture, clothes, even memories etched in every corner. Her world crumbled twice over; first with grief and now facing homelessness without any financial backup. She’s on social security disability benefits that barely cover her needs. To make matters worse, she applied to drive for Uber just a week after the tragedy but got 9 on an accident where her SUV was totaled—since it only had liability insurance, nothing would compensate for this loss either. Every day without help means another day of struggle in the cold streets as she fights back tears and fears wondering how long before something else bad happens to someone so vulnerable... So dear. But here’s where you come into our story—the light at the end of a very dark tunnel for her. Your generosity can make all the difference right now! Whether it be helping set up that much-needed security deposit, covering first month's rent, or even securing funds for down payment on another vehicle so she could start driving again and regain some control over life’s relentless storms. This is where we need you: to stand with us in solidarity against injustice towards someone who has been dealt more than her fair share of trials this year. Please give what you can—every penny counts, no amount too small when it comes from the heart wanting to make a difference! Let’s show that love and kindness triumph over adversity every single time! 💖✨ "A kind gesture can stretch a mile wide," my friend once said reflecting on how much strangers could impact someone's life with just one good deed. Today, I’m asking you to be her knight in shining armor—just click that donate button and change the course of destiny for an angel who needs some divine intervention! Together, we can make a difference...together, we are family! 💪🙏 P.S: If you want updates or more details about their plight, feel free to reach out on our page 'Support Sarah's Journey'. Thank you from the bottom of all our hearts; your kindness is priceless. ❤️

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